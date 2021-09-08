Growth outlook helps Info Edge, but don’t lose sight of margin

Hiring has picked up across industries with trends in the IT sector being particularly strong. In a report on 7 September, analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd said: “Net EPFO additions in June 2021 were about 85% higher than the pre-covid run-rate." “We foresee an employees’ job market for at least 12-18 months (versus employers’ market for 5+ years now)," the broker added.

