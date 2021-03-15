MUMBAI: Shares of Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) have almost doubled in a year, and outlook looks favourable going ahead. Rising sales of consumer electrical appliances and new products will boost the company's prospects, with third-quarter performance instigating investor confidence given the strong recovery in retail sales, and improvement in institutional numbers, feel analysts.

It is a fast-growing electrical appliances player in the consumer durables space, having demerged from Orient Paper & Industries in 2017, and has a strong presence in the fans segment where it is said to be the number three player. It has also forayed into segments such as water heaters, switchgears, lighting, among others, marking new avenues of growth.

Revenue grew of 13.5% annually over FY18-20, outpacing that of larger peers Havells India Ltd and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, which grew 7.6% and 5.9%, respectively, during the period, suggests data from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFL).

During Q3, OEL beat estimates with revenue/EBITDA/net profit rising 25%/86%/172% YoY, driven by a strong uptick in B2C (ECD) segment. A revival in sentiment, pent-up demand, festivities, market-share gains from smaller brands, e-commerce and advance buying anticipating price hikes were key factors for such a sharp rebound, said analysts at Anand Rathi Research. ECD segment recorded 42% year-on-year growth.

As growth looks set pick up pace, margin profile must be monitored given rising input costs. The company has a weak margin profile compared to peers.

OEL has similar gross margin as its peers, but has one of the lowest EBITDA margins, said analysts at MOFL. The is attributed to higher employee cost and advertising spends, with analysts saying that OEL is perhaps in the investment phase. "There is a strong case for margin convergence, with leading players like Havells and Crompton in a steady state," MOFL said.

The stock currently trades at about 45 times FY22 estimates, while Havells trades more than 50 times FY22 earnings estimates.

