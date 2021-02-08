Growth triggers remain intact for Divi’s Laboratories; Q3 numbers impressive

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd continued posting decent performance during the third quarter ended 31 December led by strong traction in generics and Custom-synthesis business. December quarter saw generic API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) segment grow at 17.3% year-on-year (y-o-y), supported by 15.7% growth in custom synthesis (CRAMS) business. The upcoming nutraceutical business (carotenoids) grew 45% y-o-y.

The company's revenue stood at ₹1701 crore, up 22% y-o-y. Strong gross margins were the key highlights during the period under review. The superior products mix, lower raw material costs have aided the same. The impact of gross margins was limited at the operating level due to one-time incentive payment of ₹34 crore paid to employees as covid-related incentive.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) could still grow 46.8% year-on-year. The Ebitda margins at 42.6% too expanded 720 basis points.

Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd said that Gross margins and EBITDA margins excluding one-time incentive payments reached a record high during the quarter. They believe that the elevated margin levels could sustain on continuous technology and process improvement investments made by the company.

Divi’s remains a niche generics API manufacturer and its range includes products that are difficult to manufacture. Generics contributed 60% to sales during the December quarter. The company now is working on ten new molecules to support future growth momentum. These new molecules will have an edge for the company since it will be developed using newer technologies and will use raw materials at lower costs said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

In the CRAMS business too, the company has a strong relationship and remains a preferred partner for at least six of the top 10 big pharma companies. The scope for growth in the segment remains strong looking at the fact that international pharma majors looking at cost controls are resorting to increased outsourcing of research

The company is now planning to expand its presence with focus on custom work in API segment. The market size for segment stands at $4-6billion and there are very few manufacturers. Iodine chemistry is complex and it is these associated complexities that limit the competition in this space.

As the company plans to expand its presence in niche segments, it is also expanding existing capacities.

Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd said that the growth drivers for the company remain intact. They expect the company’s revenue to grow 22% annually over FY20-23 with 990 bps margin improvement over FY20-23.

