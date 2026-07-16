Groww is outgrowing discount broking. Current valuations to punish execution missteps

The markets have cheered Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd’s (Groww) June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings, sending the stock up over 6% in the past two trading days. Net profit almost doubled year-on-year to ₹735 crore as operating leverage across segments amplified the 66% growth in revenue to ₹1,500 crore.
Beyond the headline numbers, the quarter demonstrated Groww’s steady progress in its transformation from a discount broker into a diversified wealth platform. Equity derivatives, which accounted for over 56% of total income in Q1FY26, contributed 52% in Q1FY27.
Newer businesses continued to gain traction. The margin trading facility (MTF) contributed 8% of revenue versus 3% a year ago, while commodity derivatives contributed nearly 5%, despite being launched less than a year ago. The management expects this diversification away from equity derivatives to continue.