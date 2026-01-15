Q3 growth lends support to Groww’s high valuation
Summary
Groww's orders grew 14% sequentially to 474 million, with the growth rate accelerating from 10% in the September quarter.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd’s (Groww) December quarter (Q3FY26) results are impressive, with broking orders continuing their upward trajectory. Most broking orders fetch a flat rate of ₹20 per order, and hence, are a key parameter.
