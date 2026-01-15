Q3 growth lends support to Groww’s high valuation

The financial services pivot

Despite all the talk around how Groww has reduced its reliance on equity derivatives with rising brokerage from cash market trading, the latter’s share in broking revenue has declined q-o-q to 24% from 24.9%. Groww must have benefited from a higher average daily turnover in the cash market on the National Stock Exchange by 4% to ₹99,270 crore, partially due to increased interest in trading in newly listed initial public offerings (IPOs).