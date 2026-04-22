Groww’s stock valuation needs consistent growth to back it up

Pallavi Pengonda
2 min read22 Apr 2026, 06:31 AM IST
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Groww’s FY26 consolidated revenue grew by 19% year-on-year to ₹4,644 crore, and net profit was up 14% to ₹2,083 crore.(Bloomberg)
Summary
It will be important to track how Groww’s new segments scale over time. 

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) shares jumped over 10% on Tuesday during trading hours, hitting a new high of 216.75 apiece. Investors seem excited about better revenue growth prospects for FY27, aided by a slightly softer base. Groww’s FY26 consolidated revenue grew by 19% year-on-year to 4,644 crore, and net profit was up 14% to 2,083 crore.

After Q4FY26’s encouraging results, announced on Monday, some analysts have raised their FY27 and FY28 earnings-per-share estimates a tad. Aided by higher MTF (margin trading facility) and commodity derivatives revenues that are relatively newer product segments, Groww’s Q4 net profit increased 25% quarter-on-quarter to 686 crore, beating estimates.

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Operating revenue grew at a similar pace, up 24% on-quarter to 1,505 crore. Broking revenue rose 20% on-quarter to 1,150 crore, led by strong order volumes. On-quarter order volume growth of 24% was at a multi-quarter high, up from 14% in Q3 and 10% in Q2. However, revenue per order fell to 19.5 in the last quarter from 20.1 in Q3 owing to lower F&O volume.

Groww expects its wealth management business Fisdom, acquired in October, to break even in FY28, while the asset management business will take longer.

Broking boost

For more than a year now, the Indian broking industry has been dealing with headwinds from Sebi’s regulatory changes in F&O and subdued equity markets. “Over this period, Groww has shown more resilience, greater ability to cross-sell and better profitability relative to peer, Angel One,” said Jefferies India’s analysts, adding that Groww's cash orders have grown sequentially for two quarters, while option orders in the last two quarters were higher than Q3FY25.

“In contrast, Angel One's cash orders continue to fall, and option orders have just recovered to pre-regulatory change levels,” reckons Jefferies.

Superior metrics and earnings growth have helped Groww’s shares command a premium; based on Bloomberg consensus estimates, Groww’s shares trade at 44x FY27 earnings versus Angel’s 23x. The Groww stock has more than doubled from its issue price of 100 in November, suggesting investors are adequately factoring in the brighter picture for now.

JM Financial Institutional Securities believes Groww’s valuations remain ahead of meaningful traction in recurring revenue. The broking firm expects as much as 87/86% of Groww’s income to come from broking (and allied streams, such as MTF and float) in FY27/FY28, down from 88% in FY26. Thus, how Groww’s new segments scale up is worth tracking ahead.

About the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a decade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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