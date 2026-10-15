Groww's valuation relative to exchanges is not enticing

Billionbrains Garage Ventures’ (Groww) net profit failed to increase sequentially in the September quarter (Q2FY27) despite having tailwinds of five more trading days and no Indian Premier League (IPL)-related marketing costs.
While Groww’s net profit fall may be marginal at 1.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹725 crore, even as marketing costs fell by almost 29% to ₹105 crore, it highlights the company’s high dependence on equity derivatives. Further, a nearly 5% rise in stock active users to 12.7 million might not matter much unless they trade more.