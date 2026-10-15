Groww's valuation relative to exchanges is not enticing

Growing non-equity segments

Groww is taking steps to lower its reliance on equity derivatives, reflected in the more than doubling of other operating income to ₹73.9 crore. While details of other operating income are not available, growth seems to be aided by wealth management, as Groww AMC's revenue was just ₹4 crore. However, it is still too small to move the needle meaningfully. Fund-based income, comprising interest income on loans under various heads such as margin trading facility (MTF), loans against shares (LAS), and personal loans (PL), grew 7% on-quarter to ₹415 crore. MTF and LAS generate both brokerage and interest income.