MUMBAI: When it comes to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions using share swaps, there can always be a slip between the cup and the lip. For instance, a deal can be struck assuming the acquirer’s shares will trade at a certain value. However, it will be only many months later, when the deal concludes, that investors will discover whether that assumption still holds.

In December 2018, when Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GSK Consumer), the former’s shares were roughly at ₹1,717. But it’s only in May 2020 that GSK Consumer’s parent company disposed off the HUL shares it received as compensation. The good news for them is that the share sale was concluded at ₹1,905 apiece. A depreciation in the rupee against the British pound ate up about half of those gains, leaving GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) with a roughly 5% higher realization compared to what it had anticipated in end 2018.

Considering all the flux since covid-19, GSK will consider itself fortunate that its proceeds from the GSK Consumer sale in India have stayed virus-proof. Besides, concluding a block deal of as high as ₹25,000 crore in a volatile market such as the current one is no mean feat either.

For GSK Consumer’s minority shareholders in India, the deal has worked out far better. Trading data shows that most of them sold their shares in mid-April, as soon as they were allowed to. And HUL’s shares traded between ₹2,450 and ₹2,500 at the time, implying returns of 44% compared to the valuations at end 2018. As it turns out, HUL shares peaked at about ₹2,500 and have fallen by 20% since.

Note that GSK Consumer had been valued at 6.9 times sales when the deal was struck, far higher than the valuation of four times sales Heinz India Pvt. Ltd received when it sold Complan and three other brands a month prior.

Of course, it has worked out as a win-win for HUL as well, since it used its highly expensive shares as currency for the deal. HUL shares traded at about 55 times earnings at the time. The deal also helped it increase the share of foods and beverages in its product portfolio to about 28% of revenues from 18% earlier. Some analysts believe that HUL’s better distribution network will result in better growth prospects for the newly acquired portfolio. It also helps that GSK Consumer’s profit margins are ahead of profit margins at HUL’s foods and beverages business.

And in a post-covid world, the acquisition of GSK Consumer’s Horlicks brand may work out better than expected, going by the initial assessment that demand for health-related products are expected to rise.

