GSPL’s outlook robust as volume growth prospects remain strong

Rising demand for city gas distribution (CGD) is also likely to drive volume growth. The company also stands to benefit from rising volumes and expansion at Gujarat Gas of which it is the parent. The entire volume of Gujarat Gas is transported through GSPL's network, say analysts at Reliance Securities Ltd, with the former's volumes accounting for nearly a third of GSPL's. As a result, they expect GSPL's volume to witness double-digit growth in the next few years.