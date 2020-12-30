Gujarat Gas best placed on volume growth but margin expansion must be monitored

MUMBAI: Gujarat Gas Ltd has been one of the key beneficiaries of rising commercial activities with the easing of lockdown curbs. Sales volumes have shown consistent improvement since the resumption of economic activities, and analysts expect the momentum to continue.

Having higher exposure to industrial supplies, the company is considered to be better placed than peers peers as well. Companies such as Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) or Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have also been seeing gains and have strong prospects. However, these two have high exposure to compressed natural gas (CNG) sales in metro towns. With metros still struggling with the spread of covid-19, uncertainties pertaining to vehicular traffic growth linger.

In the September quarter, Gujarat Gas had impressed the Street with its PNG (piped natural gas) industrial cluster volume growth of 8% year-on-year to 7.9 mmscmd (million standard cubic metre per day). Domestic PNG volumes too had grown 8% year-on-year. CNG volumes, however, had remained 13% lower on year despite improving post the easing of lockdown.

This momentum looks set to continue, with analysts expecting double-digit sequential volume growth in the December quarter as more and more industrial units switch to LNG from propane. The focus on curbing industrial pollution will also aid volumes.

As such, the company is reaping the benefits of pollution curbing steps being taken at the Morbi industrial cluster - a hub for ceramic tile manufacturing. According to the National Green Tribunal's list of critically/severely polluted industrial clusters, Gujarat has five more such clusters which could offer a volume boost.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in their research report, said strong export orders from Morbi have resulted in the emergence of a new ceramic cluster at Aniyari, a potential 0.5 mmscmd market in the making.

However, despite the favourable aspect of volume growth, investors will do well to monitor margin expansions. Industrial sales typically are at discounts too. Margin contraction in Q3FY21 is a concern and could keep the stock price volatile in the near term say analysts at Sharekhan. But the recent roll-back of Rs. 4/scm (standard cubic meter) discount on industrial PNG would improve margin back to Rs. 5-5.5/scm in Q4FY21, they add.

