Gujarat Gas best placed on volume growth but margin expansion must be monitored

Having higher exposure to industrial supplies, the company is considered to be better placed than peers peers as well. Companies such as Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) or Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have also been seeing gains and have strong prospects. However, these two have high exposure to compressed natural gas (CNG) sales in metro towns. With metros still struggling with the spread of covid-19, uncertainties pertaining to vehicular traffic growth linger.