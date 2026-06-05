Gujarat Gas had a good March quarter. All eyes now on gains from amalgamation

Gujarat Gas Ltd’s (GGL) March quarter (Q4FY26) results, while strong, are yet to reflect the medium-term gains expected from its restructuring: integrating the group businesses across the entire natural gas value chain into one entity.
Gujarat Gas Ltd’s (GGL) March quarter (Q4FY26) results, while strong, are yet to reflect the medium-term gains expected from its restructuring: integrating the group businesses across the entire natural gas value chain into one entity.
“We see significant value unlocking from the amalgamation and subsequent demerger of the transmission business,” noted Nomura Global Market Research, with gains accruing from scale and efficiency arising out of an integrated gas value chain, higher gas trading margin, and elimination of holding company discount.
“We see significant value unlocking from the amalgamation and subsequent demerger of the transmission business,” noted Nomura Global Market Research, with gains accruing from scale and efficiency arising out of an integrated gas value chain, higher gas trading margin, and elimination of holding company discount.
The restructuring, announced in August 2024, involved the amalgamation of Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. (GSPC), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) and GSPC Energy with GGL; and came into effect on 1 May. Before the merger, all the entities were related, with GSPC holding about 38% stake in GSPL, which in turn held 54% stake in GGL.
GSPC, along with GSPC Energy, was engaged in natural gas trading, besides exploration & production of oil & gas. GSPL was engaged in gas transmission along with renewable energy (RE) generation. GSPL’s gas transmission business has been demerged into a new entity, GSPL Transmission Ltd, which would be listed separately, likely by end-July. Subsequent to the merger, GGL has been renamed Gujarat Energy Ltd, though that is still to reflect on the stock exchanges.
Against this backdrop, JM Financial Institutional Securities has revised upwards its FY27 and FY28 Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) estimate for GGL by 88% and 113%, respectively.
GGL’s Q4FY26 standalone revenue of ₹5,765 crore, including merged companies’ financials, dropped 10% year-on-year, impacted by lower gas supplies due to the West Asia war. GGL’s Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) grew by 38% to ₹638 crore, led by the gas trading segment Ebit that jumped about 130% to ₹409 crore, aided by higher trading margin. In contrast, the city gas distribution (CGD) segment Ebit fell by 19%, to ₹325 crore, due to higher gas procurement prices, and lower volumes.
Volumes fell by 5%, to 8.9 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meter per day), severely impacting industrial consumers, who suffered a 17% drop in supplies. Retail consumption rose 10%, with an expansion of infrastructure leading to an increase in reach, and higher offtake from the CNG consumers.
The CGD segment is expected to see notable gains in Q1FY27, thanks to the significant rise in supplies to industrial customers in Morbi. These units were using propane and LPG, which saw sharp declines in supplies, leading to a temporary shutdown of several units. Gas consumption from the region has touched 8 mmscmd in the last week of May, almost doubling total sales, against 0.4 mmscmd before conflict, as per the management, and can provide significant earnings boost.
“We expect industrial segment volume growth and margins to be robust over the medium to long term, driven by likely strengthening of gas’ competitiveness versus propane on account of moderation in spot LNG prices over the medium to long term,” noted JM Financial.
Shares of GGL have risen about 35% from its year-to-date low of ₹301.50 on 2 April 2026. The stock is trading at an enterprise value of 9-10 times its estimated FY27 Ebitda, as per various brokerages. lower than long-term of about 13x. Investors would closely watch the impact of the amalgamation on GGL’s earnings trajectory, for further cues.