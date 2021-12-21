Regular price hikes by gas utilities such as Gujarat Gas Ltd over the past few months have led to some softness in gas offtake by the industrial sector.

Domestic gas prices had been raised by 62% from $1.79/MMBtu (million British thermal units) to $2.9/mmBtu, effective 1 October. Gujarat Gas also has exposure to imported LNG and spot gas sourcing for distribution. The steep rise in spot gas and imported LNG (liquified natural gas) prices thereby have meant that the company had to remain more proactive on passing costs.

Recent channel checks by Jefferies India Pvt Ltd at the Morbi ceramic cluster in Gujarat suggest that current gas consumption remains at 75% of pre-second wave peaks. At 6.5-7.0 mmscmd and 5.7 mmscmd in November and December respectively, Morbi gas volumes are lower than 7.7-7.8 mmscmd volumes seen during March 2021. Mmscmd stands for million standard cubic meter of gas per day.

The softness in volumes is not good news, but range-bound volumes are likely to help mitigate the exposure to high spot LNG prices. Price hikes undertaken by the company indicate its strong pricing power. Lower spot gas exposure and pricing power would mean that the company may be able to maintain margins.

On the positive side, analysts at Jefferies India say that underlying demand could be strong at 8 mmscmd. Morbi Ceramic Association expects demand to be ideally at 8.5 mmscmd. “Volume growth outlook gets strengthened from the fact that 75% of the 50-60 plants in Morbi Cluster, which were expected to come online have already been commissioned," say analysts.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Gas has been expanding its CNG (compressed natural gas) network and also PNG (piped natural gas) network. With gas being a much cheaper and cleaner alternative to other fuels, automobile and other non-industrial demand may remain strong. Geographical expansions add to the volume outlook. Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd expect volume growth of 16% over FY21-23 for Gujarat Gas.

Analysts at Jefferies said, “Medium-term volume outlook remains intact while lower spot exposure (due to dip in volumes) alleviates concern on near-term margins."

Gujarat Gas stock was up more than 3% in morning trade on Tuesday.

