Why the Street is excited about Gujarat Gas’s restructuring despite concerns
SummaryGujarat Gas Ltd’s shares surged over 10% after announcing a restructuring scheme merging GSPL and GSPC into Gujarat Gas. The Street views this positively despite potential P/E de-rating concerns.
Gujarat Gas Ltd’s shares jumped over 10% on Monday in reaction to the new restructuring scheme that seeks to do away with the layered structure of the GSPC Group.
