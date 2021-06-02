Astronger-than-expected March quarter performance helped Gujarat Gas Ltd shares gain over 5% on Wednesday. Firm industrial gas demand from the Morbi cluster in Gujarat and rising compressed natural gas (CNG) volumes helped its sales volumes.

The average sales volume for the quarter rose 22 % year-on-year to 12.13 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic metres per day). Industrial and CNG volumes grew 24% and 16% year-on-year, respectively. Volumes in the Morbi cluster were up 33% year-on-year, while the CNG business achieved the highest-ever quarterly volumes. The company had added 150 new CNG stations in FY21, taking its total outlets to 559.

View Full Image Catching pace

Since the company had taken price hikes for commercial gas in January, its net realizations rose 17% sequentially, according to analysts. Better realizations and rising volumes meant its revenues grew 28.6% year-on-year and 21% sequentially.

The Ebitda at ₹554.3 crore were ahead of the Street estimates. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd had estimated an Ebitda of ₹428.3 crore.

After a strong Q4, however, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd analysts said the company has seen a 15-20% volume decline in FY22 year-to-date due to the second covid wave. Volumes in the Morbi cluster were 30% below Q4 levels, said Jefferies India analysts.

But volumes are expected to improve as curbs are lifted. CNG being a cleaner and cheaper fuel, its demand continues to remain strong from industrial as well as automobile segments. The growing CNG and CGD (city gas distribution) network are expected to provide a further volume boost.

The company’s board has approved the acquisition of rights to develop Amritsar and Bhatinda geographical areas from its parent Gujarat State Petronet Ltd for a cash consideration of ₹160 crore. Analysts at MOFSL said Bhatinda has a huge potential for industrial gas consumption; hence, they have revised up their FY23 volume to 14.6 mmscmd from 13.8 mmscmd earlier.

The outlook on the company’s profitability is aided by declining spot prices, which moderated to $10 per MmBtu from $20 earlier. This will aid better margins in Q1FY22, said Motilal Oswal analysts.

Once the long-term gas sourcing for Gujarat Gas grows to 6 mmscmd (from 4.2 mmscmd), it will help improve blended gas costs, too.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.