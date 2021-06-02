Gujarat Gas’s strong Q4 drives hopes despite second wave hit

The average sales volume for the quarter rose 22 % year-on-year to 12.13 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic metres per day). Industrial and CNG volumes grew 24% and 16% year-on-year, respectively. Volumes in the Morbi cluster were up 33% year-on-year, while the CNG business achieved the highest-ever quarterly volumes. The company had added 150 new CNG stations in FY21, taking its total outlets to 559.

