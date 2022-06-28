Gujarat Gas stock takes a beating on worries of volume slowdown

Analysts reckon there are challenges in considering propane a long-term alternative. According to a Yes Securities report, “While a switch to propane could be a transitional phenomenon it is far from being a long-term alternative because of concerns with respect to logistics, handling and storage of propane; consistent and continued availability; and sustained price advantage over piped natural gas or LNG." Amid these concerns, the outlook on volumes is not too exciting for FY23. However, margin performance could be better at least in the near-term if the company curtails spot purchases. During the March quarter, Gujarat Gas had capped gas supply in Morbi to lower its dependence on expensive spot LNG to protect its margins.