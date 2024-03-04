Gujarat Gas swallows hefty price cut to swell volume growth
Summary
- As such, the competition from alternative fuels in Morbi might keep margins in check
Gujarat Gas Ltd has undertaken a significant 8% price cut to ₹41.7 per standard cubic metre for its industrial piped natural gas (PNG) supplies to the Morbi cluster, effective 1 March. This move is expected to push up near-term volumes, especially considering that the Morbi region contributed to approximately 40% of Gujarat Gas' total sales volumes, which stood at 9.16 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) during the December quarter (Q3FY24). Notably, the majority of volumes in the Morbi region comprise industrial PNG.