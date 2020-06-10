Gujarat Pipavav’s cost management skills impress investors

“Nearly 70% of Gujarat Pipavav’s costs are fixed in nature being a port company. Gujarat Pipavav’s realisation has risen 2% ₹463 per ton in 4Q and by 4% to Rs461 per ton in FY20," Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note. "There has been saving of ₹5.6 crore due to IND-AS 116 implementation (accounting change); even accounting for this fixed costs would be down 2% YoY in 4Q."