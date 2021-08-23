Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd were trading more than 3% lower in early deals on Monday on the National Stock Exchange, also hitting a new 52-week low. The stock is now around 34% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020.

“We believe Gulf Oil’s share price is adequately reflecting the upcoming, multi-decade EV transition," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 23 August. EV is short for electric vehicles.

The broker further added, “We note that players such as Gulf Oil’s exposure to segments like STC buses and 3W is minimal, which have sizeable EV risks. While 2W (GOLI’s volume share: 20%+) could see wide EV adoption, impact on PVs-4W (5%) and LCVs would be in varying degrees. M&HCVs, which is sizeable in the lube mix, are unlikely to see much EV conversions. Industrials would also be outside this." As such, Gulf Oil has maintained its two-three times industry growth guidance, at least for the next three-four years.

Meanwhile, the company is facing margin pressures. In the recently concluded June quarter (Q1FY22), gross margin contracted by 523 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 40.6%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Higher base oil (key raw material) prices and an inferior mix are the primary factors, weighing on margin performance. Gross margin was lower 244bps compared to the March quarter as well.

While revenues increased as much as 73% year-on-year to Rs417 crore, they are lower vis-à-vis the March quarter by 19%. The reason is simple. Year-on-year revenues are higher owing to a favourable base whereas the second wave’s restrictions have adversely affected the sequential performance. “While the quarter has been impacted by second wave of covid-19 and closure of retail markets in various states in a phased manner especially in April and May, the impact has been less than last year first quarter, which was impacted by onset of first wave of covid and resultant nationwide lockdown," said Gulf Oil.

