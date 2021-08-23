Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Gulf Oil shares hit a new low; stock factors EV risks sufficiently

Gulf Oil shares hit a new low; stock factors EV risks sufficiently

Premium
Guld Oil stock is now around 34% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 11:25 AM IST Livemint

  • Gulf Oil's year-on-year revenues are higher owing to a favourable base whereas the second wave’s restrictions have adversely affected the sequential performance

Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd were trading more than 3% lower in early deals on Monday on the National Stock Exchange, also hitting a new 52-week low. The stock is now around 34% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020.

Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd were trading more than 3% lower in early deals on Monday on the National Stock Exchange, also hitting a new 52-week low. The stock is now around 34% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020.

“We believe Gulf Oil’s share price is adequately reflecting the upcoming, multi-decade EV transition," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 23 August. EV is short for electric vehicles.

“We believe Gulf Oil’s share price is adequately reflecting the upcoming, multi-decade EV transition," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 23 August. EV is short for electric vehicles.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The broker further added, “We note that players such as Gulf Oil’s exposure to segments like STC buses and 3W is minimal, which have sizeable EV risks. While 2W (GOLI’s volume share: 20%+) could see wide EV adoption, impact on PVs-4W (5%) and LCVs would be in varying degrees. M&HCVs, which is sizeable in the lube mix, are unlikely to see much EV conversions. Industrials would also be outside this." As such, Gulf Oil has maintained its two-three times industry growth guidance, at least for the next three-four years.

Meanwhile, the company is facing margin pressures. In the recently concluded June quarter (Q1FY22), gross margin contracted by 523 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 40.6%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Higher base oil (key raw material) prices and an inferior mix are the primary factors, weighing on margin performance. Gross margin was lower 244bps compared to the March quarter as well.

While revenues increased as much as 73% year-on-year to Rs417 crore, they are lower vis-à-vis the March quarter by 19%. The reason is simple. Year-on-year revenues are higher owing to a favourable base whereas the second wave’s restrictions have adversely affected the sequential performance. “While the quarter has been impacted by second wave of covid-19 and closure of retail markets in various states in a phased manner especially in April and May, the impact has been less than last year first quarter, which was impacted by onset of first wave of covid and resultant nationwide lockdown," said Gulf Oil.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 16,550; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Research well before going for the customized homes dev ...

Premium

Want to build a strong luxury brand out of India: Sabyasachi

Premium

Markets at a peak, but weak earnings outlook a hurdle

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!