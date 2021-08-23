Gulf Oil shares hit a new low; stock factors EV risks sufficiently

While revenues increased as much as 73% year-on-year to Rs417 crore, they are lower vis-à-vis the March quarter by 19%. The reason is simple. Year-on-year revenues are higher owing to a favourable base whereas the second wave’s restrictions have adversely affected the sequential performance. “While the quarter has been impacted by second wave of covid-19 and closure of retail markets in various states in a phased manner especially in April and May, the impact has been less than last year first quarter, which was impacted by onset of first wave of covid and resultant nationwide lockdown," said Gulf Oil.