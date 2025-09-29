LTIMindtree has weathered the H1-B visa storm better than most—but for how long?
LTIMindtree has held up better than peers in the H1-B turmoil, but high US exposure, leadership churn, and margin pressures cloud its outlook.
The Nifty IT index has corrected nearly 8% since 19 September, following the hike in H1-B visa fees by the US. Each such visa will now cost companies an additional $100,000. With 24,000 visa applications approved for the top five Indian IT firms in the first half of FY24 alone, the financial impact quickly adds up.