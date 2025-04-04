Markets
Hindustan Aeronautics stock takes wing on strong order inflow, GE engine delivery
Summary
- The company received its first F404 engine from GE last week after a delay of a year-and-a-half.
- A ₹63,000-crore order for 156 Prachand light combat helicopters in late March marked the defence ministry's biggest procurement from HAL so far.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) stock has been in focus over the past few days even though the company clocked muted FY25 revenue of ₹30,400 crore, flat year-on-year, according to its provisional results.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more