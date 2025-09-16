HAL's engines of growth: Can a large order backlog finally lift revenues?
A massive order backlog and strategic capital investments position HAL for long-term growth, but investors are closely watching if it can finally overcome supply chain hurdles.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has seen its stock gain over 5% since its close on Thursday, following reports that it received a third GE 404 engine. The delivery of these engines is a critical step for HAL to begin delivering Tejas MK-1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force, a process that has been delayed for more than a year and a half.