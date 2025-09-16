HAL's engines of growth: Can a large order backlog finally lift revenues?

HAL is also increasing its focus on domestic value addition through key partnerships. Its joint venture with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is working to indigenize raw materials for AL31 FP engines, and a recent MoU with PTC Industries Ltd is for the supply of titanium casting parts. HAL is also entering the space technology sector through a new contract with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to manufacture a small satellite launch vehicle. Furthermore, a joint venture facility with Airbus for civil aircraft RoH is set to begin operations in FY27.