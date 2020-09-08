Happiest Minds IPO in state of bliss, thanks to retail frenzy for stocks

The high levels of interest in the Happiest Minds further confirms this trend, and in fact raises questions if the retail frenzy is near its peak. Investors aren’t too worried about the fact that the company’s growth rates don’t quite warrant the valuations being demanded in the IPO. They are content that the issue ticks a number of other boxes. “As of now the digital theme is very attractive, and investors are excited that most of the company’s revenues come from digital services. The promoter also has a good reputation in the market," says Nitin Rao, founder, alphaideas.in.