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Happy Forgings' order book muscle drives investor confidence

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read16 Sep 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Motilal Oswal sees Happy Forgings' Ebitda margin expanding to 33% by FY29.
Motilal Oswal sees Happy Forgings' Ebitda margin expanding to 33% by FY29.(Istockphoto)
Summary

Happy Forgings saw a decent start to FY27. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), volumes grew 23% year-on-year, aiding the 27% revenue growth. The management expects domestic demand to be robust and exports momentum to improve as the year progresses. It expects high-teens volume growth in FY27.

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The stock of Happy Forgings hit a new 52-week high of 2,470 on 1 September. It has fetched a mouth-watering 87% return so far in calendar year 2026. Its order book of nearly 950 crore, for delivery over the next 2-3 years, is driving optimism. Around 60% of the order book is export-linked. These orders were secured at higher realizations and better margins, which could provide a shot in the arm to its revenue growth.

The stock of Happy Forgings hit a new 52-week high of 2,470 on 1 September. It has fetched a mouth-watering 87% return so far in calendar year 2026. Its order book of nearly 950 crore, for delivery over the next 2-3 years, is driving optimism. Around 60% of the order book is export-linked. These orders were secured at higher realizations and better margins, which could provide a shot in the arm to its revenue growth.

Happy Forgings saw a decent start to FY27. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), volumes grew 23% year-on-year, aiding the 27% revenue growth. The management expects domestic demand to be robust and exports momentum to improve as the year progresses. It expects high-teens volume growth in FY27. Despite headwinds from raw material and other costs, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin rose 280 basis points year-on-year to 31.3% in Q1FY27, aided by price hikes and a favourable product mix. FY27 Ebitda margin is expected to remain at the FY26 level of 30.4%, with scope for expansion.

Also Read | HDFC Bank stock: Is its low valuation finally a buying opportunity?

According to the management, steel cost pass-through happens with a lag of one-month/one-quarter in domestic/export businesses, so the full impact of price hikes would reflect in Q2FY27. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Happy Forgings to record revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 25%/28%/30% over FY26-29, supported by new order wins, higher realizations, an improving mix, operating leverage, and benefits of the captive solar plant that will come on stream in FY28. It sees Ebitda margin expanding to 33% by FY29.

Next phase of growth

The next phase of growth would be supported by capacity additions across high-growth segments of passenger vehicles, industrial applications, heavy engines and data centre power infrastructure. Against the planned 650 crore capital expenditure for heavy forgings, the company has already deployed 250 crore, with an additional 150 crore planned in FY28. Further investments will hinge on incremental order wins and customer requirements.

Also Read | Afcons Infra stock surges on Tata Sons listing hopes. Re-rating on the cards?

Healthy executable order book would enable the company to continue to outpace peers/industry, but delay in order fulfilment or inability to win new orders, especially for heavy-forged components, is a downside risk, said ICICI Securities. Second, a slower-than-expected growth in its key domestic commercial vehicles segment could spoil the party. The stock trades at FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 43, showed Bloomberg data, leaving no room for disappointment.

Also Read | Where will Solar Industries stock be in the next five years?
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketHappy Forgings' order book muscle drives investor confidence

Happy Forgings' order book muscle drives investor confidence

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read16 Sep 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Motilal Oswal sees Happy Forgings' Ebitda margin expanding to 33% by FY29.
Motilal Oswal sees Happy Forgings' Ebitda margin expanding to 33% by FY29.(Istockphoto)
Summary

Happy Forgings saw a decent start to FY27. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), volumes grew 23% year-on-year, aiding the 27% revenue growth. The management expects domestic demand to be robust and exports momentum to improve as the year progresses. It expects high-teens volume growth in FY27.

Gift this article

The stock of Happy Forgings hit a new 52-week high of 2,470 on 1 September. It has fetched a mouth-watering 87% return so far in calendar year 2026. Its order book of nearly 950 crore, for delivery over the next 2-3 years, is driving optimism. Around 60% of the order book is export-linked. These orders were secured at higher realizations and better margins, which could provide a shot in the arm to its revenue growth.

The stock of Happy Forgings hit a new 52-week high of 2,470 on 1 September. It has fetched a mouth-watering 87% return so far in calendar year 2026. Its order book of nearly 950 crore, for delivery over the next 2-3 years, is driving optimism. Around 60% of the order book is export-linked. These orders were secured at higher realizations and better margins, which could provide a shot in the arm to its revenue growth.

Happy Forgings saw a decent start to FY27. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), volumes grew 23% year-on-year, aiding the 27% revenue growth. The management expects domestic demand to be robust and exports momentum to improve as the year progresses. It expects high-teens volume growth in FY27. Despite headwinds from raw material and other costs, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin rose 280 basis points year-on-year to 31.3% in Q1FY27, aided by price hikes and a favourable product mix. FY27 Ebitda margin is expected to remain at the FY26 level of 30.4%, with scope for expansion.

Also Read | HDFC Bank stock: Is its low valuation finally a buying opportunity?

According to the management, steel cost pass-through happens with a lag of one-month/one-quarter in domestic/export businesses, so the full impact of price hikes would reflect in Q2FY27. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Happy Forgings to record revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 25%/28%/30% over FY26-29, supported by new order wins, higher realizations, an improving mix, operating leverage, and benefits of the captive solar plant that will come on stream in FY28. It sees Ebitda margin expanding to 33% by FY29.

Next phase of growth

The next phase of growth would be supported by capacity additions across high-growth segments of passenger vehicles, industrial applications, heavy engines and data centre power infrastructure. Against the planned 650 crore capital expenditure for heavy forgings, the company has already deployed 250 crore, with an additional 150 crore planned in FY28. Further investments will hinge on incremental order wins and customer requirements.

Also Read | Afcons Infra stock surges on Tata Sons listing hopes. Re-rating on the cards?

Healthy executable order book would enable the company to continue to outpace peers/industry, but delay in order fulfilment or inability to win new orders, especially for heavy-forged components, is a downside risk, said ICICI Securities. Second, a slower-than-expected growth in its key domestic commercial vehicles segment could spoil the party. The stock trades at FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 43, showed Bloomberg data, leaving no room for disappointment.

Also Read | Where will Solar Industries stock be in the next five years?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketHappy Forgings' order book muscle drives investor confidence
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