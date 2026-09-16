Happy Forgings' order book muscle drives investor confidence

The stock of Happy Forgings hit a new 52-week high of ₹2,470 on 1 September. It has fetched a mouth-watering 87% return so far in calendar year 2026. Its order book of nearly ₹950 crore, for delivery over the next 2-3 years, is driving optimism. Around 60% of the order book is export-linked. These orders were secured at higher realizations and better margins, which could provide a shot in the arm to its revenue growth.
The stock of Happy Forgings hit a new 52-week high of ₹2,470 on 1 September. It has fetched a mouth-watering 87% return so far in calendar year 2026. Its order book of nearly ₹950 crore, for delivery over the next 2-3 years, is driving optimism. Around 60% of the order book is export-linked. These orders were secured at higher realizations and better margins, which could provide a shot in the arm to its revenue growth.
Happy Forgings saw a decent start to FY27. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), volumes grew 23% year-on-year, aiding the 27% revenue growth. The management expects domestic demand to be robust and exports momentum to improve as the year progresses. It expects high-teens volume growth in FY27. Despite headwinds from raw material and other costs, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin rose 280 basis points year-on-year to 31.3% in Q1FY27, aided by price hikes and a favourable product mix. FY27 Ebitda margin is expected to remain at the FY26 level of 30.4%, with scope for expansion.
According to the management, steel cost pass-through happens with a lag of one-month/one-quarter in domestic/export businesses, so the full impact of price hikes would reflect in Q2FY27. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Happy Forgings to record revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 25%/28%/30% over FY26-29, supported by new order wins, higher realizations, an improving mix, operating leverage, and benefits of the captive solar plant that will come on stream in FY28. It sees Ebitda margin expanding to 33% by FY29.
Next phase of growth
The next phase of growth would be supported by capacity additions across high-growth segments of passenger vehicles, industrial applications, heavy engines and data centre power infrastructure. Against the planned ₹650 crore capital expenditure for heavy forgings, the company has already deployed ₹250 crore, with an additional ₹150 crore planned in FY28. Further investments will hinge on incremental order wins and customer requirements.
Healthy executable order book would enable the company to continue to outpace peers/industry, but delay in order fulfilment or inability to win new orders, especially for heavy-forged components, is a downside risk, said ICICI Securities. Second, a slower-than-expected growth in its key domestic commercial vehicles segment could spoil the party. The stock trades at FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 43, showed Bloomberg data, leaving no room for disappointment.