Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Did RBI's bond-buying plan achieve the desired results?

Did RBI's bond-buying plan achieve the desired results?

Premium
Photo: Mint
2 min read . 01:05 AM IST Aparna Iyer

The GSAP was aimed at bringing down long-term govt bond yields and increasing liquidity in the banking system

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When in April this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a G-sec acquisition plan (GSAP), there was considerable excitement in the bond market. After all, the central bank was giving a prior commitment to buy a fixed amount of bonds from the market, a first of its kind communication.

When in April this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a G-sec acquisition plan (GSAP), there was considerable excitement in the bond market. After all, the central bank was giving a prior commitment to buy a fixed amount of bonds from the market, a first of its kind communication.

It is a good time to assess how effective the GSAP has been in achieving the central bank’s objectives. The GSAP was targeted at bringing down long-term government bond yields. It was also aimed at increasing the liquidity in the banking system and, thus, keeping pressure on interest rates.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It is a good time to assess how effective the GSAP has been in achieving the central bank’s objectives. The GSAP was targeted at bringing down long-term government bond yields. It was also aimed at increasing the liquidity in the banking system and, thus, keeping pressure on interest rates.

The plan delivered on both these objectives initially. The banking system’s liquidity is a massive 9 trillion right now. The bond-buying programme has been a big contributor to this unprecedented surplus. The liquidity has dragged down short-term interest rates sharply and overnight rates have trended towards the reverse repo rate.

View Full Image
Loosing grip
Click on the image to enlarge

As such, the entire bond yield curve has shifted lower compared with last year. The Reserve Bank of India bought 1 trillion worth of bonds through the first round of GSAP, as promised. Moreover, the second season of the GSAP continues to infuse liquidity. In total, the central bank has bought 2.3 trillion worth of bonds since April.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Simple steps to reduce risk in your investment portfolio

Premium

NFTs, the new craze in cricket and Bollywood

Premium

Did RBI's bond-buying plan achieve the desired results?

Premium

Evergrande or not, steel firms are standing strong

However, when it comes to bond yields, the GSAP did not have a lasting impact.

As the adjoining chart shows, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield has, on an average, moved up ever since the GSAP began.

On the face of it, the announcement itself had a big impact on sentiment, but beyond that the effect has faded over time. One reason is that bond investors have had to continue swallowing big chunks of supply under the government borrowing programme.

Inflationary concerns, too, have played spoil sport.

However, it would be unfair to not consider the counter factual here. In the absence of the GSAP, bond yields would have surged, say traders. Therefore, the programme has had a desired effect.

Given that the impact of the GSAP has been similar to the Reserve Bank of India’s regular OMO (open market operations) bond purchases, what remains to be seen is whether the central bank would choose to discontinue the measure as it prepares to unwind liquidity surplus.

For now, the central bank will complete the purchase of the pending 30,000-crore worth of bonds under the GSAP. An auction to buy bonds worth 15,000 crore is scheduled this week.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!