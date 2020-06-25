MUMBAI: Shares of milk dairy company Hatsun Agro-Products Ltd quote a frothy valuation of about 96 times FY20 earnings. This price-earnings multiple is far richer than even some large consumer brands. While the company’s revenues have grown decently in the past few years, other diary companies are quoting at valuations of 15-40 times past earnings.

Of course, Hatsun’s revenues have expanded at a decent clip of about 14.6% annually for the last five years. But the fourth-quarter numbers showed a much slower growth rate of about 7%. Some of that is because of price hikes to the tune of 10% the company took last year.

In fact, analysts note that milk sales volumes remained flat during the quarter. “The revenue growth in Q4FY20 was largely price-led and volumes were flat year-on-year," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a note to clients.

During the quarter, input costs also increased by about 10%. Nevertheless, control on costs and lower spends helped Ebitda margins improve. The Q4 Ebitda margin of 9.3% came in a shade better than the 9.1% in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

While the covid-19-related lockdown had not had much of an impact on Hatsun’s business, some of its segments were impacted. The higher-margin ice-cream sales volumes are likely to have been severely curtailed by the covid-19-hitch and the resultant disruptions caused by the lockdown.

Analysts do not see an impact of inventory losses from this segment, though “Hatsun focuses largely on B2C trade, and ice-cream has a decent shelf life of 9-12 months, depending on variants. Hatsun can recover some lost sales in H2FY21," said the ICICI Securities note.

Further, while its pizza and windmill business has seen a 17% growth in revenues, these firms are still making losses on the Ebit front.

The firm continues to expand its facilities in milk, cattle feed and the ice cream business. These expansions will improvec the operating leverage over time, and improve the growth rates in the coming years.

Even so, the company's high valuations leave little room on the upside. “Though we remain positive on the company’s business model due to the established moats and growth opportunities, we believe the upside is limited at current valuations," said the ICICI Securities note.

