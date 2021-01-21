Havells fires on all cylinders, Q3 earnings beat may drive earnings upgrades

Havells ' strong show in Q3 was driven by secular growth across segments and divisions. The company coming out of the lockdown has seen regular improvement in consumer sentiments driving sales recovery. Encouraging business performance in Q3 was helped by strong festive season sales too as electrical consumer durable sales were also pushed up by work from home culture.

As anticipated, the strong show was led by the sharp rise of 46% year-on-year sales of electrical consumer durables. Even products classified under ‘Others’ as motor, pump, solar, personal grooming and water purifier businesses, saw growth of 53% year-on-year. Segments as switchers, lighting and fixtures and cables segment that have certain dependence on institutional sales to clocked 27-32%.

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

The company said that consumer and residential portfolio registered 40% growth whereas Industrial and Infra grew mid-teens

The company’s Increased penetration in smaller towns and a rising rural reach is helping sales momentum. Supply chain disruption faced by suppliers with high import dependence has further supported market share gains for organised players as Havells. The same needs to be watched for as smaller players may see supplies coming back in coming quarters.

Lloyds sales that earlier have been a laggard are seeing a regular rebound. Significant growth in AC sales is being supported by import restriction from China, Various sellers dependent on China for products and components have seen disruptions changing the industry dynamics. Havells that has set up its own manufacturing facility now is benefitting from the same. Select pre-buying and wider network coverage through regional retailers too is to have helped sales growth. The rising sales of Lloyds range bode well as will help improve margins with economies of scale. The contribution margins of 13.7% through improved significantly over 7.8% seen in the year-ago quarter, however, are still lower than contribution margins in other segments.

Overall operating leverage has helped improve the margin profile of the company. The operating margins of close to 16% have significantly improved from 11.8% in the year=ago quarter. However, the commodity impact on margins still is not fully reflected. The same will be watched for moving forward.

The company clocked in Ebitda growth of 89% year-on-year aiding net profit growth of 75%, while revenues grew 39% year-on-year.

As the company is firing on all cylinders, sustenance of this growth trend holds key. Overall, the strong beat reported by Havells ahead of analyst estimates is likely to drive earning upgrades. This is crucial for the company sustaining current valuations. The stock is trading at 71 times FY22 consensus earnings estimates prior to results as indicated by Bloomberg prior to results..

Analysts at Jefferies India post results said that Havells continues to showcase a robust balance sheet. As of Decemebr'20, net cash stood at Rs1820 crore (Rs1090 crore as of December'19). Working capital at an optimum level of 35 days remained stable YoY. Operating cash flow as of Q3FY21 was at Rs770 crore versus Rs820 crore as of March'20.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via