Havells fires on all cylinders, Q3 earnings beat may drive earnings upgrades

Lloyds sales that earlier have been a laggard are seeing a regular rebound. Significant growth in AC sales is being supported by import restriction from China, Various sellers dependent on China for products and components have seen disruptions changing the industry dynamics. Havells that has set up its own manufacturing facility now is benefitting from the same. Select pre-buying and wider network coverage through regional retailers too is to have helped sales growth. The rising sales of Lloyds range bode well as will help improve margins with economies of scale. The contribution margins of 13.7% through improved significantly over 7.8% seen in the year-ago quarter, however, are still lower than contribution margins in other segments.