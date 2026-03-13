Havells India Ltd’s shares have recovered about 5% from their 52-week low of ₹1,250.10 apiece on 2 February. However, the stock is still about 6% down in the past two weeks since the West Asia conflict began. There are worries that rising costs could hurt profit margins of many companies, including Havells.
Havells India faces earnings downgrades risk as cost pressures mount
SummaryHavells shares have recovered slightly from recent lows but remain under pressure as rising commodity costs threaten margins. Weak demand in the Lloyd air-conditioner business and high valuations add to concerns
