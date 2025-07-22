Havells India: Amid gloomy weather, cables come to the rescue
In Q1FY26, Havells India Ltd's revenue fell 6% to ₹5,455 crore, affected by weak demand for cooling products. However, the cables segment performed well with a 27% increase, leading to hopes for future growth amid ongoing investments.
Havells India Ltd’s June quarter results (Q1FY26) disappointed the already-low expectations as unfavourable weather conditions failed to lift dull consumer spirits. Consolidated revenue declined 6% year-on-year to ₹5,455 crore owing to a steep fall in demand for cooling products vis-à-vis a strong season last year.