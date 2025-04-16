Havells India is insuring its growth strategy with a stake in Goldi Solar
Summary
- The move reflects Havells’ broader strategy of securing critical inputs as it expands into energy solutions.
Havells India Ltd is buying insurance against a policy-driven supply squeeze in solar components. The consumer electricals major has picked up an 8–9% stake in mid-sized solar module manufacturer Goldi Solar for ₹600 crore—securing domestic capacity in a sector where the government is actively curbing import dependence through the BIS regime.