Havells India is not completely out of the woods yet; demand prospects blurry

Although Havells’ shares have declined nearly 13% from their 52-week highs of ₹1,405.55 apiece in September, valuations are not exactly inexpensive. Based on Jefferies India’s FY25 earnings estimate, the Havells stock trades at 46 times. The brokerage acknowledged Havells as a strong franchise in core electricals and appliances categories but pointed out that most positives appear to be priced in already.