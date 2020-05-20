Havells India outlook dim; strong balance sheet helpful

Over the medium-term, Havells could well be one of the better placed companies thanks to its robust balance sheet. As on 31 March, Havells had cash worth about Rs1100 crore and no borrowings. “The company’s strong balance sheet, along with strong brand pull with strength in the distribution network in its core business, can help it deliver better-than-industry growth with a macro recovery," wrote analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 13 May.