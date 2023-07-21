Havells India’s June quarter is a tale of two halves

Against this backdrop, Havells’ stock valuation appears expensive. Despite hitting a new 52-week high on Thursday, the stock has declined over 3% in the past two days. It trades at a hefty 45 times FY25 earnings, according to Nuvama’s estimates. Havells’ shares have risen 19% in 2023 thus far. Nevertheless, the Nuvama report said, “In our view, the current valuation is rich given the uncertainties, and we see limited upside and potentially stock underperforming."

