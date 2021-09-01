Havells India’s growth prospects are bright, but the stock is pricey

Yes, analysts are upbeat on the company’s growth prospects. In a report on 1 September, analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “We expect Havells to deliver a 20% CAGR in earnings over FY21-24E, driven by: (1) revival in switchgear and cables; (2) market share gains in durables; (3) an increasing presence in electrical consumer goods; and (4) margin gains in the Lloyd’s portion of the business." CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate. The brokerage believes returns will be driven by addressable market expansion in white goods and growth visibility on the back of that.

