Havells India stock drops to a new 52-week low after Q2 results. What’s worrying investors?

Havells India Ltd shares fell about 6% on Friday, dropping to a new 52-week low of ₹1,002.80 apiece, even as the company reported solid revenue growth in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Rising competition in the cables and wires segment, continued losses in the Lloyd Consumer business and inflationary pressures are key concerns for investors.
Many analysts cut their earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 after the Q2 results. For instance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has lowered its Ebitda estimates by about 5% and 8% for FY27 and FY28, respectively, citing continued margin pressure and higher losses in the Lloyd business.