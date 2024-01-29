Havells investors focus on cables, Lloyd's path to profitability

Other segments also faced challenges. The switchgear division saw lower sales in the telecom original equipment maker category and flat exports. The lighting business grappled with price deflation issues. The electrical consumer durables business (ECD) saw a muted 3% growth due to subdued demand and a higher base in the fans category. While the management said it is witnessing some green shoots in B2C demand, it does not foresee price hikes in the ECD segment in the next couple of quarters. The good news is that Havells continues to lead in the premium fans segment and expects normalcy in demand during the upcoming summer season.