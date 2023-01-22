Havells’ near-term demand gloomy3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Shares of the consumer durables maker have fallen by 4% in the past two trading sessions since the results were announced.
Havells India Ltd’s financial results for the quarter ended December (Q3FY23) were encouraging on some counts. However, that failed to enthuse investors in the stock. Shares of the consumer durables maker have fallen by 4% in the past two trading sessions since the results were announced.
