Havells’ near-term demand gloomy

Weak consumer sentiment is likely to continue in the near-term, at least. Given that raw material prices have again started to inch up towards the end of Q3, it would be tough to take product price cuts, which could perhaps aid demand. Havells’ ebitda margin rose sequentially to 10.3% in Q3 aided by easing raw material expenses and liquidation of most of its high-cost inventory in fan, cable and wire segments. To account for rising costs due to changes in rating norms, Havells hiked prices of fans and air conditioners from Q4 onwards, the management said in the earnings call.

