Havells needs to fire on all cylinders to justify valuations

Rising demand for electrical consumer durables continues to drive the Street’s confidence in Havells India Ltd . The company has a large and diversified portfolio and is also a market leader in multiple segments. As such, it is expected to be a key beneficiary of any surge in demand for electrical goods.

The stock has almost doubled since its May lows and is now near its all-time high. However, after the run-up, the stock is trading at premium valuations and the company needs to fire on all cylinders across its various business segments for current valuations to be justified.

The gain in the stock has been led by a sharp rebound in demand, following a slowdown in the June quarter that resulted from the lockdown. The rise in demand for consumer electricals and appliances has also been helped by the rising number of people working from home. Curbs on import of components and equipment from China also helped.

“Organized manufacturers continue to benefit as unorganized and smaller manufacturers saw supply challenges in October and November as well," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Demand for fans, lighting and small appliances led to sustained double-digit growth, with Havells and Crompton continuing to outperform, they added.

The big question is whether the surge in demand will continue. Harshit Kapadia of Elara Securities (India) Pvt Ltd expected some unorganized sector supplies to start in the March quarter.

Further, Havells derived significant revenues from cables and wires, switchgears, lighting and fixtures, and the acquired Lloyds business. There is good demand for cables and wires in the rural market, but demand from metros is yet to see complete recovery. Also, many segments depend on commercial projects-related growth. As the commercial segment and regional real-estate manufacturers are facing demand challenges, commercial sales are likely to remain impacted.

Another challenge is that the margins of the Lloyds business still lags in other segments and will take a while to catch up.

However, the street is betting on the company’s leadership and the large scale of its business to drive growth at Havells. Nevertheless, valuations are at 60 times one-year forward earnings, and there is no room for error on execution.

