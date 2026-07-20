Havells India Ltd’s almost 20% year-on-year revenue growth in the June quarter (Q1FY27) to ₹6,518 crore is satisfactory, but Ebitda margin was a sore spot, declining 230 basis points to 7.2%.
Havells India’s margin recovery hinges on easing A&P spends, price hikes after weak Q1
SummaryMargin pressure overshadowed strong revenue growth in the first quarter.
Havells India Ltd’s almost 20% year-on-year revenue growth in the June quarter (Q1FY27) to ₹6,518 crore is satisfactory, but Ebitda margin was a sore spot, declining 230 basis points to 7.2%.
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