Cables and wires save the day for Havells in Q3
Summary
Going ahead, cables and wires can be expected to remain Havells’ primary growth driver, with the management indicating around 20% volume growth, which will be aided by new capacity additions
Havells India Ltd’s consolidated revenue for the December quarter (Q3FY26) grew 14% year-on-year to ₹5,588 crore, but net profit growth was slower at 8% to ₹300 crore. An exceptional charge of ₹45 crore related to labour law adjustments hit earnings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story