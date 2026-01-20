Cables and wires save the day for Havells in Q3

FY26 capex and what it means for future

The management sees capex tapering after FY26. Havells has incurred capex of about ₹1,200 crore in the nine months ended December (9MFY26). A large portion of this was directed toward cables & wires, aimed at expanding capacity to address near-peak utilisation levels. This is crucial as it supports Havells’ further growth in a scalable segment.