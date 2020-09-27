Havells’ refrigerators launch timely, but the stock is pricey

Havells India Ltd will enter into the refrigerator segment under its consumer durable brand Lloyd, it said on Thursday. The company will double the range with an additional 25 models by Diwali and also launch a new range of dishwashers at the same time.

The development is timely as the festive season will start soon. “The (refrigerators) launch plugs an important gap in Lloyd’s product portfolio of air conditioners, washing machines and TVs," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 24 September. The refrigerator category has a penetration level of about 33% in India and a market size of ₹25,000 crore, the brokerage said.

Competition is a worry even as there is potential for growth. The top three players —LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool—together account for a large part of the market share. Voltas Ltd has also entered this segment.

View Full Image Cool move

“Competitive intensity may increase given that both Voltas and Lloyd are likely to target market share gains through attractive pricing points," added Motilal Oswal.

Havells’ stock has fallen by more than 2% in the past two trading days on the NSE. However, the shares are at present almost equal to their pre-covid highs in January. As such, valuations are not cheap. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock trades at 49 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022.

There are some risks to Havells’ core businesses. “Growth in its core segments (switchgear, cables/ wires and lights, which currently contribute 57% and 78%, respectively, of revenue/Ebit) is exposed to real estate/infrastructure activity, and may take time to recover," Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said on 14 September. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax.

Havells reasonably coped with the pandemic in the June quarter, keeping a tight lid on costs, with revenues falling sharply. However, covid-19 makes it tough to predict a sustainable demand recovery.

In general, the robust balance sheet and strong brand of Havells augur well, but the stock’s expensive valuations already seem to be factoring in a brighter picture. “The company is expanding its footprint in white goods led by its brand Lloyd and its success in this segment can be a key stock catalyst," said Nomura.

