Havells India’s shares lost about 5% after higher input costs and advertising expenses dragged down its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda, lower by 6% year-on-year (y-o-y), to ₹724 crore. Revenue grew by a modest 2.4% to ₹6,688 crore, with a milder start to summer impacting the sale of cooling products, intense competition, and cautious trade sentiments amid global macro uncertainties.
Havells India ends FY26 on a weak note; will FY27 be any better?
SummaryHavells India capped off a weak FY26 with a 6% dip in Q4 Ebitda, driven by persistent losses in its Lloyd appliance division and rising input costs. Despite strong demand for industrial cables, analysts are trimming EPS estimates as the company faces a steep climb toward margin recovery in FY27.
Havells India’s shares lost about 5% after higher input costs and advertising expenses dragged down its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda, lower by 6% year-on-year (y-o-y), to ₹724 crore. Revenue grew by a modest 2.4% to ₹6,688 crore, with a milder start to summer impacting the sale of cooling products, intense competition, and cautious trade sentiments amid global macro uncertainties.
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