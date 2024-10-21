Havells investors to monitor valuations, Lloyd turnaround closely
Summary
- Havells' costly expansion and rising input costs have weighed on margins, triggering a 6% drop in shares. Analysts remain cautious, with the company’s high valuations and Lloyd's turnaround in focus.
Shares of Havells India Ltd have fallen 6% after the company’s lacklustre September quarter (Q2FY25) results, weighed down by rising costs in raw materials, staffing, and advertising & promotion (A&P). The company, which reported earnings announced last week, saw its revenue grow 16.5% year-on-year. Ebitda growth, however, remained under 2%, prompting analysts to cut earnings estimates by as much as 10%.